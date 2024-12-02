Posted: Dec 02, 2024 7:51 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 7:52 AM

Tom Davis

Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will headline the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville's annual Great Futures Luncheon as the keynote speaker on Friday, Dec. 13, at 11:15 a.m. at the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jason Barta, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville, and Chris Revard with presenting sponsor Gateway Bank, talked about how Joyner-Kersee, a former member of the Boys & Girls Club of East St. Louis, has a connection to Boys & Girls Clubs that runs deep.

Joyner-Kersee, who is often regarded as the greatest all-around female athlete in history, is known for her dedication to youth empowerment. In 1999, she gave back to her hometown by establishing a new Club facility in East St. Louis, offering young people the same transformative experiences she had. As a champion of youth, she has also served as the spokesperson for a NIKE initiative aimed at bringing sports and fitness opportunities to Club kids across the country.