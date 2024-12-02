News
Bartlesville
Olympic Icon and Boys & Girls Club Alum Jackie Joyner-Kersee to Keynote Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville's 2024 Great Futures Luncheon
Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will headline the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville's annual Great Futures Luncheon as the keynote speaker on Friday, Dec. 13, at 11:15 a.m. at the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jason Barta, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville, and Chris Revard with presenting sponsor Gateway Bank, talked about how Joyner-Kersee, a former member of the Boys & Girls Club of East St. Louis, has a connection to Boys & Girls Clubs that runs deep.
Joyner-Kersee, who is often regarded as the greatest all-around female athlete in history, is known for her dedication to youth empowerment. In 1999, she gave back to her hometown by establishing a new Club facility in East St. Louis, offering young people the same transformative experiences she had. As a champion of youth, she has also served as the spokesperson for a NIKE initiative aimed at bringing sports and fitness opportunities to Club kids across the country.
"We are honored to have Jackie Joyner-Kersee as our keynote speaker for the 2024 Great Futures Luncheon," said Jason Barta, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville. "Her remarkable story of athletic achievement and her ongoing commitment to giving back to young people aligns perfectly with our mission to shape great futures for the kids in our community."
The Great Futures Luncheon is an annual celebration of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ impact in Bartlesville, Dewey, and surrounding communities. This year’s presenting sponsor, Gateway Bank, will announce the 2024 Youth of the Year winner. Funds raised from the event will help support the Club’s continued efforts to provide essential programs for local youth.
For ticket information, please contact Beth Beard at 918-336-3636 or bbeard@bgcbville.org.
