Posted: Dec 02, 2024 5:55 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 5:55 AM
Christmas in the Ville Rink Schedule
Tom Davis
The ice rink at Christmas in the Ville is officially open at Second and Keeler in Downtown Bartlesville. Admission is $12 per person, which includes skates and unlimited skating time.
Festival Features and Schedule:
The ice rink will operate on weekends for the first three weeks Fridays: 6:00–9:00 p.m. - Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00–9:00 p.m.
Family Skate sessions, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, will take place Fridays (December 6, 13, and 20) from 4:00–6:00 p.m., offering a less crowded rink for families with kids 12 and under. Each child will receive a free kids’ meal gift card.
The rink will expand its hours starting December 20, coinciding with school breaks. It will remain open daily from 1:00–9:00 p.m. through January 5, with adjusted hours on Christmas Eve (1:00–5:00 p.m.) and New Year’s Eve (1:00–9:00 p.m.). The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.
Santa will make regular appearances for photos and visits at the big red sleigh:
Fridays: 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Saturdays: 4:00–6:00 p.m. (except December 7)
Sundays: 2:00–4:00 p.m.
Plan Your Visit
For more details, including the complete schedule of events and skating hours, visit www.bartlesvillechristmas.com or follow “Bartlesville Christmas in the Ville” on Facebook.
