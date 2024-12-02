Posted: Dec 02, 2024 5:55 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 5:55 AM

Tom Davis

The ice rink at Christmas in the Ville is officially open at Second and Keeler in Downtown Bartlesville. Admission is $12 per person, which includes skates and unlimited skating time.

Festival Features and Schedule:

The ice rink will operate on weekends for the first three weeks Fridays: 6:00–9:00 p.m. - Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00–9:00 p.m.

Family Skate sessions, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, will take place Fridays (December 6, 13, and 20) from 4:00–6:00 p.m., offering a less crowded rink for families with kids 12 and under. Each child will receive a free kids’ meal gift card.

The rink will expand its hours starting December 20, coinciding with school breaks. It will remain open daily from 1:00–9:00 p.m. through January 5, with adjusted hours on Christmas Eve (1:00–5:00 p.m.) and New Year’s Eve (1:00–9:00 p.m.). The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.

Santa will make regular appearances for photos and visits at the big red sleigh:

Fridays: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 4:00–6:00 p.m. (except December 7)

Sundays: 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Plan Your Visit