Posted: Nov 28, 2024 8:50 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2024 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

The holiday spirit is about to sparkle once again in Bartlesville as the Chamber of Commerce kicks off the 8th annual “Christmas in the ‘Ville – Ice Rink at the Depot.” This month-long festival promises a flurry of activities beginning Saturday, November 30, and running through January 5.

The festivities begin with the "Lights On Celebration" at 6:00 p.m. on November 30 at 201 SW Keeler Ave in downtown Bartlesville. A 28-foot community Christmas tree and the Depot Park will be illuminated followed by fireworks!

Opening Night Highlights

Guests can arrive early at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including:

Local food trucks and a downtown merchant crawl with exciting prizes

Horse-drawn carriage rides through the beautifully decorated downtown ($10 for adults, $5 for kids)

Holiday movies in the park, free tot train rides, and lawn games

A living nativity scene complete with real animals

Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, including free photo printouts and opportunities for personal pictures

Other attractions include a Santa letter-writing station where kids can pen their holiday wishes. Letters with return addresses will even receive a reply from Santa himself. Guests can also explore Instagram-worthy photo ops, such as a 12-foot walk-through lighted ornament and a vintage truck backdrop.