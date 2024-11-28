News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 28, 2024 8:50 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2024 8:52 AM
8th Annual Christmas in the Ville Kicks Off Saturday Night!
Tom Davis
The holiday spirit is about to sparkle once again in Bartlesville as the Chamber of Commerce kicks off the 8th annual “Christmas in the ‘Ville – Ice Rink at the Depot.” This month-long festival promises a flurry of activities beginning Saturday, November 30, and running through January 5.
The festivities begin with the "Lights On Celebration" at 6:00 p.m. on November 30 at 201 SW Keeler Ave in downtown Bartlesville. A 28-foot community Christmas tree and the Depot Park will be illuminated followed by fireworks!
Opening Night Highlights
Guests can arrive early at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including:
- Local food trucks and a downtown merchant crawl with exciting prizes
- Horse-drawn carriage rides through the beautifully decorated downtown ($10 for adults, $5 for kids)
- Holiday movies in the park, free tot train rides, and lawn games
- A living nativity scene complete with real animals
- Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, including free photo printouts and opportunities for personal pictures
- Other attractions include a Santa letter-writing station where kids can pen their holiday wishes. Letters with return addresses will even receive a reply from Santa himself. Guests can also explore Instagram-worthy photo ops, such as a 12-foot walk-through lighted ornament and a vintage truck backdrop.
The ice rink officially opens as soon as the lights are switched on. Admission is $12 per person, which includes skates and unlimited skating time.
« Back to News