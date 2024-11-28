Posted: Nov 28, 2024 8:14 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2024 8:14 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run is set to roll through town on Saturday, December 7th, marking its 37th year of spreading Christmas cheer and giving back to the community. Organized by Amber Reynolds and her family, this event collects toys for the Salvation Army, making sure that no child goes without a gift during the holiday season.

The parade begins at 2 PM when the motorcycles depart from the parking lot between Arby’s and Cole's U-Haul on Frank Phillips Boulevard. Riders are encouraged to bring at least one new toy, suitable for children from infants to teenagers. Donations will be collected at the start of the route, with a free meal provided to participants at the event’s conclusion.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amber Reynolds said,"Every year, we fill several city blocks with motorcycles. It’s a sight to see and a sound to hear, and it warms everyone’s heart knowing we’re helping the Salvation Army complete their gift lists.”

If you're not a rider, you can still donate toys at the starting location from noon to 2 PM, when Santa Claus himself will make an appearance. Then you can enoy watching the parade along Frank Phillips Boulevard.