Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 27, 2024 3:07 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 3:39 PM
Northeast Oklahoma Benefits From Wet November
Ty Loftis
As one of, if not the wettest November on record comes to an end, it is important to note that northeast Oklahoma is no longer in a drought. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen recently said that they are still working on ways to find future water supply options.
Lauritsen said in December they have a meeting scheduled with the water resources committee and goes through what they plan on discussing.
Lauritsen went on to say that the City of Bartlesville has four water sources.
