Posted: Nov 27, 2024 3:07 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 3:39 PM

Ty Loftis

As one of, if not the wettest November on record comes to an end, it is important to note that northeast Oklahoma is no longer in a drought. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen recently said that they are still working on ways to find future water supply options.

Lauritsen said in December they have a meeting scheduled with the water resources committee and goes through what they plan on discussing.