Posted: Nov 27, 2024 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 1:18 PM
Dance Maker Academy Performing The Nutcracker
Ty Loftis
The Dance Maker Academy will once again be putting on the Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday, December 14th and Sunday, December 15th at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. There will be a Saturday performance at 7 p.m. and Sunday's matinee performance will be at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $8.
There is also a fundraiser taking place for the Dance Maker Academy to get a few new costumes for the upcoming play. If you would like to help donate for that, you can visit the Dance Maker Academy website.
