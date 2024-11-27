News
Kay County Inmate Escapes From LeFlore County Detention Center
An inmate who had escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Facility in LeFlore County has been captured. Archie Eagle went missing from the facility at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, but was found Wednesday morning.
Eagle was serving a five-year prison sentence for attempted first degree burglary and second degree burglary in Kay County. Those were both felony offenses.
