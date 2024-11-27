Posted: Nov 27, 2024 10:20 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

Another project is moving forward that was approved in the 2020 General Obligation Bond Election. The replacement of the Sunset Bridge, which is located on Sunset Blvd. over Butler Creek, is expected to move forward in the near future. This is a $1 million rehabilitation project in which the deck and approach will be replaced, the pier will be protected, there will be guardrail improvements and abutment repairs will be made.

Here is what Director of Engineering Micah Siemers had to say on the project earlier this week:

“We were notified of a pothole on the bridge and have patched the hole with a metal plate until a project already planned to replace the bridge can move forward, which we anticipate will be very soon.”