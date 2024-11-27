Posted: Nov 27, 2024 7:42 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 7:47 AM

Tom Davis

A rear-end collision involving a car and a 3/4-ton truck occurred at the intersection of US 75 and W. 1100 Rd., leading to a temporary roadway closure at about 6:30pm Tuesday evening.

The incident resulted in one person being injured. The driver of the car was transported to a medical facility by a personal vehicle for further evaluation.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) led the investigation, assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Emergency Management, Bartlesville Ambulance, and fire departments from Copan and Dewey.

Authorities worked together to manage the scene, which required the roadway to be closed for about an hour while crews ensured the area was safe and cleared of debris.