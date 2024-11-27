Posted: Nov 27, 2024 6:46 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 7:51 AM

Tom Davis

Phil Kane is a rising star in the country music scene and he has just released his song, "Osage County." The track that is named after Osage county where Kane grew up blends storytelling with heartfelt authenticity. That approach impressed the judges on Season 21 of American Idol.

Despite receiving such high praise from industry legends, Kane remains focused on his education. Phil is currently studying songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville.