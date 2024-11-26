Posted: Nov 26, 2024 3:56 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2024 3:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Candidates wishing to file for a seat on a school board or city council will need to file for candidacy next week. Submissions will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Pawhuska's Ward One seat and Ward Two seat, currently occupied by Roger Taylor and Susan Bayro, are up for re-election. Pawhuska School Board member Braxton Redeagle's seat is up for re-election as well.

Across Osage County, school board seats are open within the school districts of Anderson, Avant, Barnsdall, Bowring, Hominy, McCord, Osage Hills, Prue, Shidler, Woodland and Wynona.