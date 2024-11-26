Posted: Nov 26, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2024 3:28 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Vera Oklahoma man was in Washington County District Court on Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at another person.

20-year-old Evan D. Ramsey faces a Felony charge of pointing a firearm after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a family member.

Court documents show that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning and that Ramsey allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, and when officers arrived on scene he threatened self-harm.

Police were able to de-escalate the situation and get Ramsey to lower the firearm he was holding.

Ramsey was then taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail in Bartlesville. Ramsey faces a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.