Posted: Nov 26, 2024 1:20 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2024 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

With the Christmas season in the air, there are several parades coming up across our listening area, many of which we will be broadcasting live on our radio stations and streaming to watch online as well.

On Saturday, December 7th, Pawhuska's Christmas parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. It can be heard on 100.1 KYFM and viewed on KPGMTV.com. At around 6:30 p.m., Bartlesville will host its parade. You can listen to that on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 95.1 and watch it on KWONTV.com.

On that following Thursday, Ochelata will have its parade at 6 p.m. You can listen to that broadcast on 100.1 KYFM.

On Saturday, December 14th, Dewey will have its parade at 5:30 p.m. It will be on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 and 95.1. You can also view it on KWONTV.com. At 6:30 p.m., Nowata will have its parade and you can listen to it on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM.