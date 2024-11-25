News
Woman accused of using false identity after shoplifting incident
Alex Benzegala
A woman has been charged for allegedly falsifying her name after an alleged larceny incident in Bartlesville in August.
25-year old Zeniah Nanaeto faces Larceney of merchandise, a misdemenor and false personification after she allegedly shoplifted at Bartlesville's Atwood store on August. 24. On the day of the incident, Zeniah told police that her name was Xandreah Nanaeto and was arrested by Bartlesville Police for shoplifting.
The next day, Zeniah's sister Xandreah called Bartlesville Police from where she lived in California, saying that Zeniah is her sister and that she used her personal information to pretend to be her.
Bartlesville Police confirmed this was true through drivers license photos. Aftwo the felony false personification charge along with two misdemenors, she was held on a 15,000 bond and later bonded out of Jail. Here next court appearance will be on Dec. 20.
