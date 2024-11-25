News
Crime
Posted: Nov 25, 2024
Man arrested for allegedly stalking in Bartlesville
Alex Benzegala
A man was in Washington County District Court on Monday on a felony stalking and intimidation charge. 41-year old John Anthony Thomas is accused of hanging out around someone's house in Bartlesville for approximately three days, and knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell.
A probable Cause Arrest affadivit says that Thomas had been attempting to contact a woman who lived in the house on her cell phone and that members of the household said they were scared to leave the house with Thomas in the area.
Thomas was transported to the Washington County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is on Dec. 6.
