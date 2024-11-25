Posted: Nov 25, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At the standard meeting, the Board approved the payment of an invoice to Higgins Construction for facilities inspections. They also acknowledged payment from bond proceeds, which went to Higgins for $11,000.

There was also an acknowledgment letter stating that District Two was getting a 2024 Chevy pickup on a state contract for just over $47,500. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains why that truck is needed.

The Board signed a memorandum of understanding with the town of Avant so there will be a place for the nutrition department to serve meals. There was also a resolution signed that amended the safety manual. There was also a utility permit signed for District One.