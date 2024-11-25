News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 25, 2024 10:39 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 10:39 AM
Tuxedo Bridge Update
Tom Davis
Work has finally begun on the Tuxedo Bridge repair project. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, City Engineer Michah Siemers said the contractor is currently working on removing the bridge deck as we speak.
As for when the project will be completed, Siemers said, "We're looking at that project being done summer of 2025 but really they've got an advanced schedule and they're really targeting getting done sometime in April April May time frame so really looking forward to getting that one done. As for right now, traffic is necked down to one lane in each direction as the city is utilizing the eastbound bridge for all traffic in that area."
Siemers is really excited about that project reminding everyone that it's a full deck replacement of that bridge replacing the bearings and so the workers are going to take that thing down to the beams and do some restoration work on the beams as well.
