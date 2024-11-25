News
Posted: Nov 25, 2024 10:17 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 10:23 AM
City Water Utilities Update
Tom Davis
Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON Radio, Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen reminded all that in the spirit of Thanksgiving you know we do have police and fire that are in service also water plant and wastewater plant staff works those days because those those entities need to continue to run.
Lauritsen said that it's historically true on a wastewater perspective that Thanksgiving is one of our busiest days for call outs with people have sewer backups. And so just as a friendly reminder that do not put grease fats oils down the drain.
According to Lauritsen,"Those can harden or congeal within your surface line cause a backup. Also don't put any disposable wipes or anything of that nature down the drain. Those things are notorious for causing backups especially if it's combined with a little bit of grease from whatever meat you're cooking on Thanksgiving. We just want to remind everybody of be be very aware of what you're putting down the drain."
Lauritsen said there is good news as we are no longer in any type of threat of a drought or any kind of water supply issue. All of our lakes are full and everything is really very good from that perspective. However, the city will continue to work on looking for future water supply.
« Back to News