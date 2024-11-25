Posted: Nov 25, 2024 10:17 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON Radio, Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen reminded all that in the spirit of Thanksgiving you know we do have police and fire that are in service also water plant and wastewater plant staff works those days because those those entities need to continue to run.

Lauritsen said that it's historically true on a wastewater perspective that Thanksgiving is one of our busiest days for call outs with people have sewer backups. And so just as a friendly reminder that do not put grease fats oils down the drain.