Posted: Nov 25, 2024 3:45 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 3:45 AM

Chris Freund

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Caney public water supply system.

The advisory was issued because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.