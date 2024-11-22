Posted: Nov 22, 2024 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 2:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation celebrates the opening of a new Head Start Center in Nowata.

Earlier this week, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Tribal Councilor Dora Patzkowski joined dignitaries in cutting the ribbon on the $7.3 million, 9,300 square-foot facility.

Chief Hoskin says the Cherokee Nation is committed to continuing investments across the reservation to help all people, Tribal and non-Tribal alike

The Nowata Head Start building will provide comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent-involvement services to low-income families with children ages 3 and under. The new facility features a storm shelter, commercial kitchen, new early Head Start classrooms, and a playground with shade structure and an eco-green roof.