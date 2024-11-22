Posted: Nov 22, 2024 1:45 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 1:45 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man faces reckless conduct with a firearm charge after an incident on Tuesday. 42-year old Christopher Liston was arrested on Tuesday night shortly after 11:15 p.m. after Bartlesville Police arrived to a shots fired call in the area of Katherine and Kentucky Avenue.

When authorities arrived to Liston’s residence, police observed two firearms and what appeared to be bullet holes in the front door of the house and shell casings behind the door.

A probable cause affidavit indicates that Liston admitted to shooting the two guns inside the residence while a family member was in the building.

Dispatch also advised police that Liston is a convicted felon. He was taken into custody and charged with felony offenses of reckless conduct with firearm, and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony. Liston is being held on a $15,000 bond and will next appear in Court on Dec. 6.