Posted: Nov 22, 2024 10:10 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Holiday Magic Returns with Ice Rink, Festivities, and Family Fun

The holiday spirit is about to sparkle once again in Bartlesville as the Chamber of Commerce kicks off the 8th annual “Christmas in the ‘Ville – Ice Rink at the Depot.” This cherished month-long festival, supported by sponsors Perspective Advisors and The Koster Team of Keller Williams Realty, promises a flurry of activities beginning Saturday, November 30, and running through January 5.

The festivities commence with the Lights On Celebration at 6:00 p.m. on November 30 at 201 SW Keeler Ave in downtown Bartlesville. A 28-foot community Christmas tree and the Depot Park will be illuminated in a dazzling display, setting the tone for an evening of holiday cheer.

Opening Night Highlights

Guests can arrive early at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including:

Local food trucks and a downtown merchant crawl with exciting prizes

Horse-drawn carriage rides through the beautifully decorated downtown ($10 for adults, $5 for kids)

Holiday movies in the park, free tot train rides, and lawn games

A living nativity scene complete with real animals

Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, including free photo printouts and opportunities for personal pictures

Other attractions include a Santa letter-writing station where kids can pen their holiday wishes. Letters with return addresses will even receive a reply from Santa himself. Guests can also explore Instagram-worthy photo ops, such as a 12-foot walk-through lighted ornament and a vintage truck backdrop.

The ice rink officially opens as soon as the lights are switched on. Admission is $12 per person, which includes skates and unlimited skating time.

Festival Features and Schedule

The ice rink will operate on weekends for the first three weeks:

Fridays: 6:00–9:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00–9:00 p.m.

Family Skate sessions, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, will take place Fridays (December 6, 13, and 20) from 4:00–6:00 p.m., offering a less crowded rink for families with kids 12 and under. Each child will receive a free kids’ meal gift card.

Santa will make regular appearances for photos and visits at the big red sleigh:

Fridays: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 4:00–6:00 p.m. (except December 7)

Sundays: 2:00–4:00 p.m.

The rink will expand its hours starting December 20, coinciding with school breaks. It will remain open daily from 1:00–9:00 p.m. through January 5, with adjusted hours on Christmas Eve (1:00–5:00 p.m.) and New Year’s Eve (1:00–9:00 p.m.). The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.

A Nostalgic Setting

The festival grounds extend from Frank Phillips Park to the historic 1909 train depot, creating a nostalgic ambiance with twinkling lights and holiday decorations. Visitors can explore the fully restored AT&SF No. 940 locomotive and its accompanying train cars, offering an interactive experience for train enthusiasts and families alike.

Plan Your Visit

For more details, including the complete schedule of events and skating hours, visit www.bartlesvillechristmas.com or follow “Bartlesville Christmas in the Ville” on Facebook.

Celebrate the season with skating, shopping, and a host of holiday traditions guaranteed to create lasting memories for all ages!