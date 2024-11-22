Posted: Nov 22, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard meeting planned for Monday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss a bid for road materials that will last six months. They are also expected to discuss an agreement to upgrade internet services and a final payment to Brent Bell Construction for the construction project on West 3350 Road in Ramona.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in Bartlesville.