Posted: Nov 22, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

The inaugural Brantley Cattle Battle Invitational, presented by Osage Nation Casinos, is set to bring top-tier rodeo action to the Brantley Arena on Saturday, November 23rd at 7 p.m.

This unique event, featuring world-class bull riders, fighters, and thrilling freestyle bullfights, offers an affordable family-friendly experience with general admission tickets starting at just $10. Discounts are available for family four-packs and early ticket purchases, with additional premium seating options providing fans with a front-row view of the action.

“We’ve got NFR-qualified riders and fighters competing, and even some who’ll be heading to world championships soon after this event,” said organizer and professional bullfighter Tanner Brantley, whose family legacy inspired the event.

In addition to heart-pounding rodeo entertainment, attendees can enjoy vendors, boutiques, food trucks, and specialty acts, including trick riders and a rodeo clown. The arena will feature pyrotechnics, spotlights, and a dark-house setup to enhance the experience.

“This is a first-class event,” said Brantley. “It’s an exciting moment for Osage County, and I hope this becomes a tradition.”

Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are available at RodeoTicket.com or through the event’s Facebook page, Brantley Cattle Battle Invitational. For updates, fans can also follow Brantley on social media at Tanner Fights Bulls on Instagram and Tanner Brantley Professional Fighter on Facebook.