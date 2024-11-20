News
Osage Nation

Registration Open for Osage Nation PathFinders Development Program
Ty Loftis
Registration for the Osage PathFinders Development Program is open after a successful first year. This is a program to teach younger students various skills, including aviation, aerospace and STEM. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear comments on the positives the program has to offer:
"The Osage Nation is not just a participant in Northeast Oklahoma's aerospace industry, but a key player and this program is a testament to our commitment to meeting the industry's demand for skilled professionals."
In the first year, seven Osage Nation students participated in the program. They are all still in the program.
