Posted: Nov 20, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) led Oklahoma’s delegation in the House on Wednesday by introducing H.R. 10167, companion legislation to the Senate’s unanimously passed bill, to name the new 275,000-square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical VA hospital in Tulsa as the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center. This designation honors the life and legacy of the late Senator Jim Inhofe, who dedicated his public service career to supporting our military, veterans, and their families.

“Senator James Mountain Inhofe was a towering figure who put his country and state above himself,” said Rep. Kevin Hern. “He was not only a lifelong public servant to Oklahoma, but also a dear friend. Senator Inhofe championed our military, veterans, and their families with unwavering dedication. No one is more deserving of this honor than the man Oklahomans proudly called their Senator, Mayor, champion, and friend—James Inhofe. His legacy will stand tall, and may he always be remembered.”

“Senator Jim Inhofe was a true patriot. He spent decades serving our great nation and state of Oklahoma in the United States Army, Oklahoma state legislature, United States House of Representatives, United States Senate, and as the Mayor of Tulsa. Throughout his time as a public servant, Jim fought so passionately for our military, veterans, and strong conservative values,” said Rep. Tom Cole. “His passing was a devastating loss, as he served as my friend, leader, and mentor for fifty years. However, I am honored to have introduced this legislation, along with the rest of the Oklahoma delegation in the House, to honor him. There is no one who deserves to have a VA medical center named after him more than Senator Jim Inhofe.”

“Senator Inhofe’s long career in the United States House and Senate serves as a testament to his strong moral compass and innate desire to better his home state,” said Rep. Frank Lucas. “From being a larger-than-life advocate for Oklahoma’s military installations to improving infrastructure across the state, he made an impact on Oklahomans that will be felt for generations. This honor is befitting of such a great statesman and will only further his enduring legacy.”

“There are very few Oklahomans who dedicated more to our military bases and veterans than James Inhofe,” said Rep. Stephanie Bice. “The Senator’s legacy is due to his integrity and leadership. I’m honored to join the entire Oklahoma delegation in honoring a true titan of our state.”

“Senator Inhofe was a committed public servant who dedicated his life to representing the people of Oklahoma,” said Rep. Josh Brecheen. “This legislation stands as a testament to his lifelong service.”