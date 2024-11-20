Posted: Nov 20, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma received a $20,000 donation from Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) through their AEP (American Electric Power) Foundation. The money will be used to promote and support quality volunteer representation for abused and neglected children to provide each child with a safe, permanent, and nurturing home. To make sure a qualified, compassionate adult is there to fight for and protect their right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family. Helping them find permanent homes, if possible, through reunification wit their parents or in an adoptive home."

"Giving back is foundational to Public Service Company of Oklahoma and American Electric Power to support and play an active, positive role in the communities where our employees live, work and we provide safe, clean and reliable electricity. Our vision includes giving back to the communities through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, like CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, creating a lasting positive impact on those in need. Especially children, through no fault of their own, find themselves going though the worst time of their lives. We appreciate the services CASA provides these children and families and are happy to be able to help in making these children's lives better," said Michael Gordon, External Affairs Manager, Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance the welfare of northeast Oklahoma children through best interest child advocacy and family strengthening efforts that are individualized and culturally sensitive. They speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in district and tribal courts in six counties (Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers, Washington) in northeast Oklahoma. Promoting and supporting quality volunteer representation for children to provide each child with a safe, permanent, and nurturing home.

"This donation couldn't have come at a better time. We recently received notification that we are going to be receiving a drastic decrease in funding from our largest financial source. This at a time when we are recruiting additional CASA volunteer advocates to meet the ever increasing number of children needing an advocate. This is not the first time PSO has been there to help CASA. A couple of years ago, through another AEP Foundation grant, funds were provided to support a new enhanced background screening and fingerprinting program for volunteers and staff. We can't thank PSO and the AEP Foundation enough for their support. Their donation will help CASA's efforts to make sure every abused and neglected child has someone standing with them making sure they have a voice," said Emily Bowling, Executive Director, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma.