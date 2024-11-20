Posted: Nov 20, 2024 9:20 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

As the season of gratitude approaches, Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis joined KWON Radio’s Community Connection program to reflect on the district’s successes and highlight opportunities for community engagement.

McCauley expressed deep appreciation for Bartlesville’s supportive community, emphasizing the vital role it plays in the district’s achievements. “I’m thankful for the level and quality of people we have leading our schools,” he shared. “They are truly servant-hearted, working every day to serve our students.”

Reflecting on recent Veterans Day assemblies and reports from school principals about academic and extracurricular accomplishments, McCauley noted how these efforts showcase the dedication of district leaders and educators.

Ellis highlighted recent events supported by the foundation, including the Bruin 8K Beat the Supt. Challenge, where students raced to cross the finish line ahead of Superintendent McCauley. Eleven students achieved the feat and were recognized at a recent school board meeting.

The Bruin 8K, a fun and fitness-centered event, saw strong participation from staff and students. Thanks to McCauley’s sponsorship, teachers and staff could join at minimal cost. “It’s another great way to promote health and highlight student achievement,” Ellis said.

These funds are earmarked for innovative teacher grants, as required by state law, ensuring the money supports creative and impactful programming in Bartlesville schools.

Businesses and individuals alike can take advantage of the tax credit program, with businesses eligible for up to $100,000 in state tax credits. “If you’re already making donations, this is an excellent way to expand your giving and get additional benefits,” McCauley added.

McCauley and his wife Jennifer practice what they preach, contributing $2,500 to the foundation through race sponsorships and taking advantage of the tax credit program.

As Bartlesville Public Schools gears up for the holiday season, McCauley and Ellis remain focused on fostering community engagement and maximizing resources for local students. Their reflections on gratitude and their call to action for increased support underscore a shared commitment to educational excellence.