Posted: Nov 19, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 3:22 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Pawhuska man was in Washington County District Court on Tuesday on felony charges of possession of firearms. 31-year old Justin T. Carson faces a possesion of firearm charge after a felony conviction after an incident in the early morning hours on Tuesday. A probable Cause Affadafit states that shortly after 3 a.m Tuesday, Bartlesville Police conducted a welfare check at Carson's residence on SW Frank Phillips Blvd.

When Police arrived to vehicle where Carson was located in at the residence, they found him asleep in the drivers seat. As the officer conducted the welfare check, they noticed a firearm in the center console of the vehicle and asked him to step out of the vehicle for safety concerns.

Carson admitted that he was not supposed to have a firearm due to a previous felony conviction in Florida.