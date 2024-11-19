Posted: Nov 19, 2024 1:56 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

A bill has been passed by the Senate that will honor the life and legacy of late Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe. The new VA Hospital in Tulsa will be named the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center. Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin introduced this legislation. Representaive Kevin Hern is drafting similar legislation in the House.

In a press release, here is what Lankford had to say on the importance of recognizing Inhofe:

"This is one of the most fitting honors we can give to Senator Inhofe for his decades of dedicated service to our veterans and their families. Taking care of our military and veterans was at the top of Senator Inhofe's priorities."