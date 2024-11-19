Posted: Nov 19, 2024 11:49 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 11:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 610 in Bartlesville has been busy helping others. They recently raised $7,189 for the Bartlesville High School Choir, over $5000 for the Washington County Sheriff's Department Christmas program, and $5,700 for the Bartlesville Police Foundation.

They are now working to replace a leaky roof for a family of nine in Barnsdall. The mom has cancer, one child had lukemia, one has lymphoma and another has special needs. Members of the Eagles thought they had the roof fixed, but the hard rains on Monday showed some spots that still need work.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, members Martin Blum and Rick Harlan put our the call for help. Harlan said, "if anybody's out there can help us help them a little bit, we're needing somebody a little bigger than us, but we've got plenty of manpower, and mostly the money's there to take care of it. We just need somebody to advise us what we need."