Posted: Nov 18, 2024 3:01 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 3:01 PM

Walters Announces New Sector in Education Department

Ty Loftis

Late last week, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent an e-mail to all Superintendents across the state saying that enrolled students were to watch a 90 second video to all kids and send it to their parents.

 

In the video, Walters prays for students across the state and announces the creation of a new department within the State Department of Education. Walters explains what the goal of that department will be.

 

This new sector is called the Department of Religious Liberty and Patriotism.


