Posted: Nov 15, 2024 10:40 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2024 12:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Police responded Friday morning to a report of a pack of dogs attacking several people.

Bartlesville Police Deputy Chief Andrew Ward has more information.

"At approximately 10:30 this morning, the Bartlesville Police Department was called to the 500 block East 12th Street in reference to a pack about four believed to be pit bulls attacking numerous people. Officers have since contained those. Those dogs will be taken in for quarantine and three people have been transported to the hospital for medical treatment," Ward said.

"One of the dogs did charge one of our officers and he did discharge one round but the dog was still alive at the moment," he said.