A fatal collision early Wednesday morning on OK-99, approximately 3.3 miles north of Osage, has claimed the life of a 19-year-old Pawhuska resident.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:26 a.m. when a 2002 Ford Ranger driven by William T. Greene, 19, was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Greene was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest in the roadway. Shortly thereafter, a 2023 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Travis R. Smith, 43, of Mannford, struck the stationary Ford Ranger and Greene, who was on the roadway.

Greene suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:33 a.m. by Hominy EMS. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa by Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Smith was treated for minor injuries and released. Authorities reported his condition as "apparently normal" at the time of the collision.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, including Greene’s condition prior to the initial accident. Weather conditions were clear, and the roadway was dry at the time of the collision. Both vehicles were equipped with airbags, but none deployed.