Posted: Nov 14, 2024 11:00 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2024 11:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

Caney Valley High School Senior Ethan Brown has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for October, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Brown is a member of the National Honor Society, on the Academic Bowl team, the vice president of the Caney Valley FFA Chapter, and plays football and basketball. Brown says his experience with FFA has taken him from a shy kid to a leader in not only the school, but also the community around him. He says his grandfather has been an important mentor to him

Brown says he is still deciding on whether to go to trade school or college, but trusts his friends, family and grandfather will help him in making that important decision.

Brown will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.