Posted: Nov 14, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2024 10:04 AM

Tom Davis

The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual Community Meal, which will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at the Salvation Army Citadel, located at 101 N. Bucy Ave. This special meal, organized just before Thanksgiving, promises to bring warmth and connection to community members in need, thanks to dedicated volunteers and generous donations.

In a heartfelt message, Lt. Tonya Swain and Social Services Director Veronica Ramirez extended their gratitude to local schools, students, and families who participated in a canned food drive for the event. “We couldn’t have done this without the generosity of our schools and the commitment of the families involved,” Swain remarked. Both also thanked Dink's for the donation and preparation of the turkeys.

Ramirez also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of Mary Martha Outreach and The United Way, organizations that have been instrumental in securing winter clothing for local children. "We’re thrilled to have distributed over 900 coats to kids in need this fall," said Ramirez, emphasizing the impact of this partnership.

As the holiday season approaches, community members will soon notice the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles around town. The annual Red Kettle Drive has officially begun, and the Salvation Army is inviting individuals, families, and groups to volunteer as bell ringers. Those interested can sign up to ring the bells by calling 918-336-6454.

“The Red Kettle Drive is a cherished tradition,” said Swain. “It’s a wonderful way for people to spread holiday cheer while supporting crucial programs for those in need.”

With preparations for the Thanksgiving meal underway and the Red Kettle Drive in full swing, the Salvation Army is once again demonstrating its dedication to community support and holiday spirit.