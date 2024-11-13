Posted: Nov 13, 2024 11:04 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 11:40 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville reminds you that Warm Up Bartlesville is also underway at the church located at 411 West 14th st Bartlesville.

Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble wants everyon to know that if you need a coat--take a coat off the rack at the church. If you have and extra coat--please, leave one for someone in need.