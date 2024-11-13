News
Get Real Ministries Need a Coat-Take a Coat
Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville reminds you that Warm Up Bartlesville is also underway at the church located at 411 West 14th st Bartlesville.
Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble wants everyon to know that if you need a coat--take a coat off the rack at the church. If you have and extra coat--please, leave one for someone in need.
Get Real Ministries is also collecting caps, scarves, socks and blankets.
