News
Cherokee Nation
Posted: Nov 13, 2024 10:41 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 10:42 AM
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Speaks at Nowata Chamber Meeting
Nathan Thompson & Matt Jordan
The Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation spoke to the Nowata Chamber of Commerce during their November meeting.
Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says there is a need for housing in the area and it is his commitment to address that.
Hoskin also spoke on the Cherokee Nation's new health care strategy after the tribe committed to assume operations at the Claremore Indian Hospital from the federal Indian Health Services.
« Back to News