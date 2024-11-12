Posted: Nov 12, 2024 8:18 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 8:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska has yet to get its 2023 audit completed after the company completing the audit suddenly quit. That is why on Tuesday, the council approved a request for proposal to take the first step so that the audit could be completed. Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks goes into detail as to why that needed to be approved.

Eubanks had reached out to a well known auditing company that works for municipalities and that is how Eubanks got the list of the 25 auditors.

The 2022-2023 audit was due at the end of last year.