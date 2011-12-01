Posted: Nov 12, 2024 2:39 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 2:41 PM

Republican State Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville has been named the Senate Majority Floor Leader for the upcoming legislative session.

Daniels was first elected to the Senate in 2016 and was re-elected to another four-year term without opposition in 2020 and won re-election over Republican challenger Wendi Stearman in 2024. Daniels has served as the Assistant Majority Whip in the Senate since 2022.