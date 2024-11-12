Posted: Nov 12, 2024 2:26 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man finds himself in the Washington County Jail after allegedly committing two misdemeanor crimes and an additional felony crime over the weekend. Kevin Herin is being charged with one felony count of pointing a firearm at an individual and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and threatening to perform an act of violence.

When officers arrived on scene Saturday evening, they made contact with the female victim and she stated that her husband threatened her with a firearm and that he had pointed it at her. A probable cause affidavit goes on to say she said that Herin said he would blow the victim's brains out.

The female victim showed officers a video of Herin threatening her and wanting to kill her. In the video, officers heard the defendant make two threatening statements to the victim.

The affidavit goes on to say that Herin refused to exit the home with his hands empty to speak with officers. Herin also refused to comply with multiple orders from officers to exit the home. Herin stated that he didn't do anything and didn't understand why he was being arrested.