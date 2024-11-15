Posted: Nov 12, 2024 8:42 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 8:42 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to attend the Pawhuska Western Swing Festival on November 15-16, 2024, and step back in time to the days when Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys brought the lively sounds of Western Swing to Whiting Hall in downtown Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Morey Sullivan with Brazos Valley Boys joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION and invited everyone to experience the rich musical heritage and celebrate the enduring legacy of this iconic American genre.

The Pawhuska Western Swing Festival will have two evenings of western swing entertainment with the Brazos Valley Boys on Friday evening and the Oklahoma Swing Band on Saturday evening at the Osage County Fairgrounds! We will also have a Fiddler's Contest Saturday morning downtown in Pawhuska at the historic Constantine Theater, plus more!

Weekend Schedule

11/15/2024

Kick off the weekend with the Brazos Valley Boys!

Enjoy live Western Swing music from the Brazos Valley Boys! We have General Admission Tickets, Reserved Table Seating Tickets, and VIP Packages Available.

8pm-11pm

Osage County Fairgrounds

11/16/2024

Fiddle Around in Pawhuska at the Fiddler's Contest!

Within the walls of the Constantine Theater at 110 West Main Street in Pawhuska, you'll find history - and some of the BEST fiddle players ...

10am

Constantine Theater

11/16/2024

"The Birth & History of Western Swing" Documentary Film

You'll enjoy the documentary film on the big screen in the Constantine Theater, taking the audience back through the years of some of the g...

2pm - 4pm

Constantine Theater

11/16/2024

Spend an Evening Dancing to the Music of Oklahoma Swing!

Spin some circles on the dance floor and enjoy an evening of the music of Oklahoma Swing! Tickets and VIP Packages are available online.