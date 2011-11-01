Posted: Nov 11, 2024 10:20 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2024 10:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville community dedicates a new memorial for those who have served out country in the military.

Several people came out to Veterans Park in west Bartlesville Monday to officially mark the opening of the new memorial, which features flag poles for each military branch, monuments to battles fought and a special reflection bench dedicated to the person who set the wheels in motion for the memorial, former City Councilor Billie Roane.

Ward 4 Councilor Quinn Schipper, who replaced Roane after her death, spoke on the impact Roane had on the project

Vice Mayor Jim Curd says the memorial shows Bartlesville's commitment to honoring veterans

Community Development Director Larry Curtis thanked two corporations for their donations to make the memorial a reality