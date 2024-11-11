Posted: Nov 11, 2024 7:00 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2024 7:00 AM

Tom Davis

Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., expressed optimism about a potential second term for Donald Trump, particularly for energy infrastructure development. Speaking on Fox Business, Armstrong emphasized that the U.S. faces more infrastructure challenges than supply issues when it comes to energy. He believes that, under Trump, the country could transition from "playing defense" on energy security to "strong offense."

Armstrong highlighted the difficulties in building energy infrastructure, noting that projects often face environmental opposition and lengthy permitting processes that drive up costs. He cited Williams' experience with two major natural gas pipeline projects to New York City, which were halted after significant investments, driving up costs for the company and consumers.

He also criticized current restrictions on LNG exports, which he said raise prices for U.S. allies. Armstrong suggested that removing such constraints, as Trump’s policies did, would help lower energy costs both domestically and abroad.

The CEO pointed out that Trump’s focus on infrastructure development, rather than increasing foreign oil production, could benefit the U.S. He also mentioned the company’s efforts in reducing methane emissions, boasting a significant reduction to just 0.0375%, achieved without government subsidies.

Armstrong concluded that Trump's policies could lead to more affordable energy without harming domestic producers, encouraging the growth of U.S. infrastructure.