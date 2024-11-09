Posted: Nov 09, 2024 8:09 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2024 8:14 PM

He's been known as Bartlesville's very own Santa for more than three decades, and on Saturday night dozens of community members showered Ron Adams with the blessing of love and Christmas carols as he faces the final moments of his life.

Earlier this year, Adams was diagnosed with stage-four liver cancer. His health has rapidly deteriated and he is in hospice care at The Journey Home between Bartlesville and Dewey.

Debbie Neece, a friend of the family, says she received a phone call from Adams' daughter, Lindsey, Saturday morning with a special request

Neece made it happen as a fitting tribute to a Bartlesvile icon and his family.

Adams was born in Bartlesville in 1947. He attended grade school and graduated from Col-High in 1965. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a business degree. Professionally, he worked in banking for more than 40 years before he retired. But it was his career in banking that helped Adams become Bartlesville's Santa.

He also became involved in the Shriner's organization and performed as a clown, bringing joy to children's lives... A tradition that continued as Santa

Adams is certainly not shy, and certainly not lacking any compassion for children. In addition to his Santa duties, Adams was the longtime president of the Bartlesville Playground Association, the nonprofit group that operates the Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. He retired from the Kiddie Park in 2019, and following a stroke, he almost hung up the Santa hat and cloak, but persevered knowing he still had love and joy to spread.

He has given countless hours as a volunteer at the Dewey Hotel and continued his portrayal of Santa for thousands of children at events across the region.

Following his cancer diagnosis in early 2024, Adams received several immunotherapy treatments. But his family says they knew what the outcome would be. In the past few weeks, his daughter says the cancer took over and they made the tough decision to place him at The Journey Home.

Saturday's love from the community gathering and singing more than 20 minutes of Christmas carols had a profound impact on Ron, his wife Debi and his daughter Lindsey. Lindsey came outside and in tears, thanked the gathered crowd.

