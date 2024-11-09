Posted: Nov 09, 2024 3:25 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2024 3:28 PM

Tom Davis

An 85-year-old man experienced a close call on Saturday when he lost control of his pickup truck, crashing through a brick wall in the Glynnwood area. Despite the dramatic incident, the man escaped with only minor injuries, according to local authorities.

Assistant Bartlesville Police Chief Andrew Ward tells Bartlesville Radio that the man sustained a minor scalp wound but refused medical treatment. Remarkably, his dogs, who were traveling with him in the truck, emerged from the accident uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Authorities expressed relief that the incident did not result in more serious injuries, particularly given the severity of the crash and the damage to the wall.