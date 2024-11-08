Posted: Nov 08, 2024 3:41 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2024 4:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Ramona Police are seeking information on an ATM theft early Wednesday morning.

OSBI says the theft occurred around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at American Bank of Oklahoma. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an ATM machine pried open with around $38,000 in cash missing.

During the investigation, surveillance footage captured one suspect, who was driving a 2004 Gray GMC Yukon. The vehicle was left on scene and had been stolen out of Broken Arrow. The suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle

