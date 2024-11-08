Posted: Nov 08, 2024 9:21 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2024 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a lengthy, but fairly standard agenda for their meeting on Tuesday morning following the Veterans Day holiday.

According to the agenda, the commissioners will discuss two easement requests and will receive several reports from various county departments. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to possibly take action on a change order for the construction project at the new Washington County Emergency Management complex and discuss an application from Harbor Freight for establishing a commercial account with the county.

The meeting was moved to Tuesday because of the Veterans Day holiday, and will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.