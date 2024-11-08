Posted: Nov 08, 2024 9:11 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2024 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

A brand-new approach to event spectating is set to make its debut as Ticket Plays Entertainment rolls out its innovative “Play the Game” program. This full-service entertainment company has created a unique, patent-pending program designed to enhance spectator engagement by offering a free-to-play game that lets fans share in the excitement and win prizes alongside the competitors.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ray Lynn Barrett said her family began this effort starting with a background in ranching and rodeo. They developed Ticket Plays Entertainment initially to focus on rodeo events but it quickly expanded to accommodate all types of sporting events.

To introduce their program, they’re hosting a Rodeo and Cowboy Horseback Mounted Shooting event on November 15-16 at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.Admission tickets for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting is $10 at the gate or $8 in advance noon to 5pm Friday and 10am to 5pm Saturday. Rodeo tickets are $15 at the gate and $12 in advance. Kids 12 and under are free and advance tickets are available from FFA members in Pawhuska, Barnsdall, Coffeyville, Copan and Caney Valley, KS.

This additional free game ticket, fan-centered approach promises benefits for fans, athletes, event hosts, and sponsors alike, making Ticket Plays Entertainment an exciting new player in the world of live sports promotions. For more details, visit Ticket Plays’ Upcoming Events.

At its core, the Ticket Plays program lets attendees receive game tickets at no cost, giving them a chance to win big while enjoying their favorite sporting events. As spectators watch events unfold, they follow their game ticket numbers, cheering for specific contestants to score a win. If their ticket matches the event's winners and the “YeeHaw Bonus Draw,” they’re eligible for prizes like gift cards, redeemable at the Ticket Plays booth on-site or through their website.