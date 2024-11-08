Posted: Nov 08, 2024 6:31 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2024 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

The Nowata Veterans Day Parade will take place this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. in downtown Nowata, with a special salute to the men and women who have served in the armed forces. The parade, presented by Stumpff Nowata Funeral Home, promises to be a memorable occasion as the community comes together to honor its veterans.

Following the parade, Stumpff Nowata Funeral Home will host a veterans’ luncheon, offering a meal for all veterans to show appreciation for their service. The event provides an opportunity for veterans to enjoy a hot meal and connect with fellow servicemen and women in the community.

The parade and subsequent luncheon are free of charge and open to all veterans. Family and friends are encouraged to attend the parade to show their support.

For more information, contact Stumpff Nowata Funeral Home.